All stand united in fight against COVID: Odisha CM thanks PM for making vaccination a national mission

Stating that all stand united in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making vaccination a national mission.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:33 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Stating that all stand united in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making vaccination a national mission. Taking to Twiter, Patnaik wrote, "Every life is precious. No one is safe until every one is vaccinated. As a nation we stand united in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for making vaccination a national mission."

In a significant decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralised vaccine drive saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent COVID-19 vaccines that were to be done by states. Addressing the nation, he said from June 21, all people above 18 years in all states will be provided vaccines free by the Centre.

"A decision has been taken today that 25 per cent of vaccination work that was with states, that responsibility will also be taken by the Centre. It will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both the State and Central government will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," he said. He added that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

