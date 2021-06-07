Left Menu

U.S. consulting allies on 'shared approach' to China 2022 Olympics

Updated: 07-06-2021 20:38 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the United States was consulting with allies and other countries on a "shared approach" to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, amid criticism of China and calls for boycotts over human rights abuses. "More on that in weeks to come," Blinken told a U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Members of Congress have been increasingly vocal about an Olympics boycott or demanding they be moved to a different city, in light of what the State Department has deemed a genocide of Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China.

