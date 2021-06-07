Left Menu

C'garh: 4 pose as scribes during lockdown, held for extortion

PTI | Korba | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:45 IST
Four people were arrested in Korba district in Chhattisgarh on Monday for allegedly extorting money during coronavirus-induced lockdown by posing as journalists, police said.

Urga police station house officer Vijay Chelak said Sukhsagar Mathur (40), Rajendra Prasad Jaiswal (36), Pawan Kumar Namdeo (34) and Kirtan Patel, all residents of Janjgir- Champa district, were extorting money from villagers and shop owners by accusing them of lockdown violations.

''They extorted 5,550 from three people. We have recovered Rs 6,900 cash, four mobile phones, eight press cards and two motorcycles from them,'' the official added.

