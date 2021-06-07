Left Menu

B V R Subrahmanyam hands over charge as J-K chief secretary to Arun Kumar Mehta

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:50 IST
B V R Subrahmanyam hands over charge as J-K chief secretary to Arun Kumar Mehta
  • Country:
  • India

Ending a week-long uncertainty, B V R Subrahmanyam on Monday handed over the charge of the office of the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary to Arun Kumar Mehta, officials said. Mehta, an AGMUT cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch, was appointed the chief secretary on May 29 while Subrahmanyam was posted as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Commerce, Government of India.

While Mehta began working as chief secretary on May 31, Subrahmanyam did not hand over the charge immediately. The situation led to criticism from several quarters, like the National Conference and the Congress.

Subrahmanyam, a Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer, was appointed the chief secretary of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state in June 2018 and oversaw its transition to a union territory after the Centre abrogated Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution.

Mehta has vast administrative experience in both Jammu and Kashmir and the Government of India.

Previously he has served in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir as Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; and Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology Department among other important positions.

He has also served in the Union Government as Additional Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change between 2015 and 2019, and Joint Secretary, Urban Development between 2008 and 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021