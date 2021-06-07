Highlights

These are the top stories at 9.25 pm: NATION DEL83 PM-2NDLD ADDRESS Centre to provide free COVID vaccines to states for all above 18; Service charge for pvt hospitals capped at Rs 150/dose: PM New Delhi: The central government will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days. DEL68 PM-BJP-MEETING Detailed analysis of party's performance in Assembly polls should be conducted: PM to BJP leaders New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to have suggested to the BJP's central leadership that a detailed analysis of the party's performance in the recently-held Assembly polls should be carried out and its workers should reach out to all sections of the society, sources said on Monday. DEL91 PM-VACCINE-LD REAX CMs, BJP welcome PM's free COVID vaccine initiative; Opp claims policy reversed due to fear of SC action New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Monday that his government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all above the age of 18 years was welcomed by the chief ministers of various states and the BJP, even as opposition parties claimed that the Centre withdrew the ''faulty'' vaccine policy to save its face before the Supreme Court.

VIRUS-LD CASES India records 1,00,636 fresh Covid infections; active case tally drops to 14,01,609 New Delhi: India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

DEL81 CHOKSI-ABDUCTION-COMPLAINT Choksi names 'friend' Babara, Indian agents in his 'abduction' complaint to Antigua Police New Delhi: Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi who is held in Dominica after his mysterious disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda has alleged that his ''friend'' Barbara Jabarica was instrumental in his abduction which involved musclemen claiming to be Antiguan Police and mercenaries looking like Indians. DEL82 VIRUS-RATIONAL-USE-REMDESIVIR Govt issues advisory for rational use of Remdesivir in COVID-19 treatment New Delhi: The government on Monday issued an advisory for rational use of Remdesivir in COVID-19 treatment, underlining that the anti-viral drug must be advised by senior faculty members directly involved in the patient's care.

DEL35 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD VACCINE 45+ people will get Covid vaccine at polling booths: Delhi CM New Delhi: In a bid to push inoculation of 45-plus age group, the Delhi government will send booth level officers (BLOs) door to door for allocating slots to eligible persons to get the jabs closer home at their designated polling centres under its 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

BOM15 MH-FIRE-LD CHEMICAL PLANT 12 workers dead in fire at chemical firm in Pune district Pune: At least 12 workers, mostly women, were killed and five others missing after a major fire broke out at a chemical firm in an industrial area in Pune district on Monday afternoon, fire department officials said.

BUSINESS DEL79 BIZ-LD PM-ADDRESS-FOODGRAINS Govt extends free foodgrains scheme till Nov for 80 cr beneficiaries New Delhi: In a major relief to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the government has extended the scheme to distribute wheat and rice free of cost to around 80 crore people till November.

DEL77 BIZ-TWITTER Twitter seeks more time from govt to comply with new IT rules New Delhi: Social media platform Twitter is learnt to have approached the government seeking more time to comply with the new IT rules. By Prasoon Srivastava LEGAL LGD8 SC-LD FOREST ENCROACHMENT SC orders removal of encroachment on forest land, says land grabbers can't take refuge of law New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed Haryana and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove “all encroachments”, consisting around 10,000 residential construction, in Aravali forest area near a village, saying “land grabbers cannot take refuge of rule of law” and talk of “fairness”.

LGD11 DL-HC-LD SCHOOL FEES HC refuses to stay order allowing pvt schools to charge annual, development fees New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday refused to stay its single-judge order allowing private unaided schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national capital last year, saying if the AAP government was so populist, it can help schools with some funds.

FOREIGN FGN48 PAK-TRAIN-LDALL ACCIDENT Up to 50 killed as express train smashes intro derailed coaches of passenger train in Pakistan's Sindh; Army called in Karachi: An express train rammed into derailed coaches of another train, killing up to 50 people and injuring over 100 others in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Monday, forcing authorities to call in the Army and paramilitary forces for rescue and relief operations in one of the worst rail accidents in the country in recent years.

