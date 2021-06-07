Maha: 3 held for killing villager in Palghar

Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a villager in Jawhar in Palghar district, police said.

Devram Nakre had gone missing on May 31 and his body was found in a forest on Sunday, Inspector Appasaheb Lengre of Jawhar police station said.

''Three people were arrested after we found that the victim died due to an alleged relationship with the wife of one of the accused,'' he said.

