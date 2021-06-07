Left Menu

Maha: 3 held for killing villager in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:42 IST
  • India

Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a villager in Jawhar in Palghar district, police said.

Devram Nakre had gone missing on May 31 and his body was found in a forest on Sunday, Inspector Appasaheb Lengre of Jawhar police station said.

''Three people were arrested after we found that the victim died due to an alleged relationship with the wife of one of the accused,'' he said.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

