Maha: Man accused of dacoity in UP held in Thane

A man wanted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for a dacoity in that state was held from Thane in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Abdul Rehman Sheikh (32) of Azamgarh in UP is an accused in a dacoity case registered in Phulpur police station in UP, Thane Crime Branch Unit I Senior Inspector Krishna Kokni said.

''The UP police alerted us about Sheikh hiding here. A joint team of UP and Maharashtra police nabbed him from near Thane railway station on Monday,'' the official said.

