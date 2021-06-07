Left Menu

Maha: 4 held for duping people with African contract promises

Four members of a gang that allegedly cheated people by promising them business orders from west African nations were arrested by Maharashtra polices cyber department, an official said on Monday.Azad Mohammad Hanif 23 from Bihar, and Chhattisgarh residents Sureshkumar Sundarlal Lahare 23, Bhuneshwar Kumar Bhisamlal Satnami 21 and Govind Maniram Sahu 26 were held on a complaint filed by one Ravish Hebbar, he said.Hebbar lost Rs 36 lakh between December last year and February after the accused assured him of a electric motor and gear box supply contract in Ghana.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a gang that allegedly cheated people by promising them business orders from west African nations were arrested by Maharashtra police's cyber department, an official said on Monday.

Azad Mohammad Hanif (23) from Bihar, and Chhattisgarh residents Sureshkumar Sundarlal Lahare (23), Bhuneshwar Kumar Bhisamlal Satnami (21) and Govind Maniram Sahu (26) were held on a complaint filed by one Ravish Hebbar, he said.

''Hebbar lost Rs 36 lakh between December last year and February after the accused assured him of a electric motor and gear box supply contract in Ghana. Based on the online bank transactions the accused made to cheat the complainant, the police zeroed in on the four, and acting on a tip off held one of them from Navi Mumbai,'' he said.

''Later, three others were also arrested. They had taken a place on rent in Navi Mumbai. We seized documents of 41 accounts with different banks, cheque books, passbooks, 36 debit cards, 16 mobile phones,'' the official said.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

