Will be helpful in winning war against COVID: Bihar CM thanks PM for announcing centralised vaccination drive, free food grains

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to states and vaccinate all people above the age of 18 free of cost.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:18 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to states and vaccinate all people above the age of 18 free of cost. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister also thanked PM Modi for the Centre's decision to provide free food grains to 80 crore people till Diwali and said that this will be helpful in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the past, free vaccines were given to the states by the Central government for people above 45 years. Now, by the Prime Minister, a decision has been made to provide free vaccines to state governments for vaccination of all people above 18 years and below 45 years of age," Kumar tweeted. He added, "The decision to give free ration to all ration cardholders by extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali is useful and commendable. Thanks to the Prime Minister for this. This will be helpful in winning the war against Corona."

In a significant decision earlier today, the Prime Minister announced a centralised vaccine drive saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent of COVID-19 vaccines that was to be done by states. The decision will be implemented in two weeks time, by June 21.

"A decision has been taken today that 25 per cent of vaccination work that was with states, that responsibility will also be taken by the Centre. It will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both the State and Central government will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

