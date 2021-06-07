Left Menu

Missing inmate found hiding in UP jail premises

PTI | Banda | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial, who was reported to have escaped from Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail, was found hiding near the outer wall of the prison late on Monday evening, police said.

After the undertrial was found missing from jail premises on Sunday evening, the security of the jail was beefed up, officials said.

Police had earlier said the undertrial had ''fled'' the jail, where gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is also lodged.

An intensive search was launched in the jail premises and the inmate was found hiding in the overgrown grass near the outer wall of the prison, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

''We had got information that undertrial Vijay Aarakh (23), a resident of Barsada Bujurg village in Girwan area, lodged in the jail here had fled on Sunday evening. An FIR in this connection was filed in City Kotwali police station on Monday morning,'' he said.

It appears that though the undertrial climbed the barrack wall and reached till the outer wall, he did not get a chance to escape and hid himself there, Chauhan said.

Aarakh was sent to jail in February in dacoity and other cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

