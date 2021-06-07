Left Menu

Army conducts vaccination drive for ex-servicemen in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:21 IST
Army conducts vaccination drive for ex-servicemen in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Northern Command conducted a vaccination drive for ''Veer Naris (wives of soldiers killed in the line of duty)'', ex-servicemen (ESM) and their dependents in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The drive was planned in coordination with the civil administration in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district with mobile Canteen Store Department (CSD) and medical checkup arrangements, a defence spokesperson said.

In addition to the outreach to ESM, the drive would assist the civil administration in motivating hesitant people to take the vaccine and also motivate the youth to join the armed forces in addition to keeping the morale of the ex-servicemen high, he said.

Veer Naris, ESM and their dependents are an integral part of the armed forces family, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021