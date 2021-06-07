Left Menu

5 suspected drug-peddlers arrested on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Five suspected drug-peddlers were arrested along with contraband substances at different places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said on Monday. Tajinder Singh, Dinesh Bhola and Deepak Kumar of Punjab were arrested after 42 kg poppy straw was recovered from their vehicle during checking at T-chowk in Banihal area of Ramban district, a police official said. He said the three were on their way to Punjab from Kashmir when they were intercepted by police. In another incident, a Jammu-bound truck driven by a person named Buta Singh, a resident of Kapurthala in Punjab, was stopped for checking at Ramsoo, leading to the recovery of 10 kgs of poppy straw, the police official said.

He said the driver was taken into custody and confessed that he was illegally transporting the contraband substance from Kashmir to Jammu.

Mohammad Younis, a resident of Thard, was arrested and six grams of heroin was seized from his possession at Thard along the highway in Udhampur district, a police official said.

He said all the arrested persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

