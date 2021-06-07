Odisha govt launches Ekamra Plan scheme, forms project advisory committee

The Odisha government Monday launched a special scheme called 'Ekamra Plan' under the Works Department for the development of Ekamra Kshetra, the ancient name of the old town area of the state capital, an official notification said.

The plan will include interventions for conservation and revival of the monuments, development of amenities for devotees and pilgrims, pedestrianization of the project area, and diverting the traffic to the periphery of the Ekamra project area.

An area of about 80 acre has been identified around the Shri Lingaraj Temple. In the project area, a number of monuments are located apart from holy tanks and water bodies including Bindu Sagar.

The government has also constituted a Project Advisory Committee (PAC) to steer, guide and coordinate various matters related to the implementation of the Ekamra Kshetra projects.

Reputed corporate leader Santrupt Mishra has been named chairman of the Committee who can invite any official or expert or member of public for discussion on the issues related to the project or to participate in the meeting, the notification said.

''The meetings of the Project Advisory Committee (PAC) will be called at regular intervals to finalise various issues related to development of the project area. All plans, projects, interventions, and initiatives in the project area will be approved by this Committee,'' it added.

In a statement, Mishra said, ''It is a matter of great honour for me to be asked to lead the Project Advisory Committee on the Ekamra Plan envisaged by the Government of Odisha''.

