Left Menu

Odisha govt launches Ekamra Plan scheme, forms project advisory committee

The Odisha government Monday launched a special scheme called Ekamra Plan under the Works Department for the development of Ekamra Kshetra, the ancient name of the old town area of the state capital, an official notification said.The plan will include interventions for conservation and revival of the monuments, development of amenities for devotees and pilgrims, pedestrianization of the project area, and diverting the traffic to the periphery of the Ekamra project area.An area of about 80 acre has been identified around the Shri Lingaraj Temple.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:38 IST
Odisha govt launches Ekamra Plan scheme, forms project advisory committee
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government Monday launched a special scheme called 'Ekamra Plan' under the Works Department for the development of Ekamra Kshetra, the ancient name of the old town area of the state capital, an official notification said.

The plan will include interventions for conservation and revival of the monuments, development of amenities for devotees and pilgrims, pedestrianization of the project area, and diverting the traffic to the periphery of the Ekamra project area.

An area of about 80 acre has been identified around the Shri Lingaraj Temple. In the project area, a number of monuments are located apart from holy tanks and water bodies including Bindu Sagar.

The government has also constituted a Project Advisory Committee (PAC) to steer, guide and coordinate various matters related to the implementation of the Ekamra Kshetra projects.

Reputed corporate leader Santrupt Mishra has been named chairman of the Committee who can invite any official or expert or member of public for discussion on the issues related to the project or to participate in the meeting, the notification said.

''The meetings of the Project Advisory Committee (PAC) will be called at regular intervals to finalise various issues related to development of the project area. All plans, projects, interventions, and initiatives in the project area will be approved by this Committee,'' it added.

In a statement, Mishra said, ''It is a matter of great honour for me to be asked to lead the Project Advisory Committee on the Ekamra Plan envisaged by the Government of Odisha''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021