Consider vaccination for students going abroad: HC to govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:44 IST
Chennai, June 7 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State and the Central governments to consider a plea to vaccinate on priority basis students aspiring to go abroad for studies.

''With several countries now opening up and allowing international travellers from India, this aspect of the matter gains even more significance,'' the First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

The Bench was passing further orders on the issue it had taken up on its own last month on the basis of newspaper reports, which had alleged shortage of beds, vaccines and ventilators and diversion of oxygen to other States.

For students who wish to study abroad and for those on short visits or others who need to undertake international travel, both the State and the Centre should consider vaccinating them on a priority basis and put in place some norms for it, the court said.

