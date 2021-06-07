Left Menu

A move toward COVID-free India: Shah thanks PM for historic decision to supply free provide free vaccines to all

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the Centre's decision to provide free COVID vaccine to everyone above the age of 18 years in the country and said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government always works towards the safety and health of the people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:44 IST
A move toward COVID-free India: Shah thanks PM for historic decision to supply free provide free vaccines to all
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the Centre's decision to provide free COVID vaccine to everyone above the age of 18 years in the country and said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government always works towards the safety and health of the people. "Modi government has always worked with determination towards the safety and health of people. I thank PM Narendra Modi for the historic decision to provide free COVID vaccine to everyone above the age of 18 years across the country," he said in a series of tweets.

Shah called the move an important step towards a COVID-free India. "The Central government now will also bear the responsibility of 25 per cent of the vaccination work which the states had. The states will not have to spend a rupee on the vaccine. With this, people will get the vaccine soon and the misconceptions related to it will also be put to an end," the Union Home Minister added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi, announcing a centralised vaccine drive, said that all vaccines will be procured by the Central government and will be given to states for free of cost. He also said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali this year. "80 crore poor will be provided free ration under the scheme," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days. Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said the country has two made-in-India vaccines.

"Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021