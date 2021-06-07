A move toward COVID-free India: Shah thanks PM for historic decision to supply free provide free vaccines to all

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the Centre's decision to provide free COVID vaccine to everyone above the age of 18 years in the country and said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government always works towards the safety and health of the people. "Modi government has always worked with determination towards the safety and health of people. I thank PM Narendra Modi for the historic decision to provide free COVID vaccine to everyone above the age of 18 years across the country," he said in a series of tweets.

Shah called the move an important step towards a COVID-free India. "The Central government now will also bear the responsibility of 25 per cent of the vaccination work which the states had. The states will not have to spend a rupee on the vaccine. With this, people will get the vaccine soon and the misconceptions related to it will also be put to an end," the Union Home Minister added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi, announcing a centralised vaccine drive, said that all vaccines will be procured by the Central government and will be given to states for free of cost. He also said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali this year. "80 crore poor will be provided free ration under the scheme," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days. Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said the country has two made-in-India vaccines.

"Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)