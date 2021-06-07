Navy inducts 3 indigenously-built advanced light helicopters ALH MK III
Navy on Monday inducted three indigenously-built advanced light helicopters ALH MK III that would be used for maritime reconnaissance and coastal security.
- Country:
- India
Navy on Monday inducted three indigenously-built advanced light helicopters ALH MK III that would be used for maritime reconnaissance and coastal security. The three helicopters, made by the Centre-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, were inducted at the Indian Naval Station (INS) Dega, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in Visakhapatnam, an official statement said.
"With the induction of this maritime reconnaissance and coastal Security (MRCS) helicopters, the ENC got a major boost towards enhancing the capabilities of the force," the Navy's statement mentioned. ALH MK III helicopters feature an array of systems previously seen only on heavier, multi-role helicopters of the Indian Navy, it noted.
These helicopters are fitted with modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment, which enable them to undertake the role of maritime reconnaissance in addition to providing long-range search and rescue, both by day and night. In addition to special operations capabilities, ALH MK III is also fitted with a heavy machine gun to undertake constabulary missions, the Navy said.
A removable medical intensive care unit (ICU) is also fitted on ALH MK III helicopters to airlift critically ill patients. The helicopter also has a host of advanced avionics, making it truly an all-weather aircraft. The first unit of three ALH MK III helicopters was inducted into Navy on April 19. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Navy
- Navy
- Eastern Naval
- ALH MK III
- Visakhapatnam
ALSO READ
Indian Coast Guard, Navy have deployed ships, helicopters for relief, search, rescue operations: PMO on preparations to tackle cyclone Yaas.
Navy warship reaches Mumbai with 40 MT liquid medical oxygen, cylinders
Death toll on barge P305 rises to 70; Navy searching for 16 missing
COVID-19: Indian Navy brings 340 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen, other supplies from abroad
Navy teams from INS Makar, INS Tarasa carry out underwater search for bodies