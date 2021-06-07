Blinken 'actively' considering envoy for closing Guantanamo prison
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the Biden administration was "actively looking at" recreating the position of a State Department envoy for the closure of the prison at the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba.
