U.S. beefs up fight against human trafficking in Central America -Justice Dept.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday that it was establishing a task force to strengthen the investigation and legal prosecution of human smuggling and trafficking groups based in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
It also said it was working with the State Department to assist those countries in enforcing anti-trafficking laws through their own courts.
