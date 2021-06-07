Left Menu

Jaypee Infra insolvency: Creditors decide to consider bids of Suraksha, NBCC on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:01 IST
Jaypee Infra insolvency: Creditors decide to consider bids of Suraksha, NBCC on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

Jaypee Infratech's financial creditors on Monday decided to consider the bids of both state-owned NBCC and Suraksha group to acquire the embattled realty firm in its next meeting scheduled on June 10. Just before the start of the meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) on Monday, Suraksha group submitted its revised bid, offering more funds to banks while reducing the timeline to complete some stalled projects for benefit of homebuyers. According to sources, the CoC has decided to consider Suraksha's bid as well, even though it was submitted after the official deadline of June 4.

The Mumbai-based firm, which is pitted against NBCC to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), did not submit its resolution plan on June 4 and rather sought at least seven days' extension to sweeten its offer for both homebuyers and bankers.

NBCC, however, submitted its resolution plan on June 4.

Sources said the CoC members discussed the bid of NBCC.

They also held discussions on whether to accept Suraksha's bid as it was submitted after the deadline. This was the first time that Suraksha group had sought extension and therefore many members said its offer should also be considered, sources added. In a regulatory filing, JIL informed that the CoC will meet on June 10 (Thursday). According to sources, Suraksha group had offered more than 2,600 acres land to institutional financial creditors in its last bid submitted on May 18.

Improving the offer, Suraksha has now promised to issue NCDs (non-convertible debentures) worth Rs 1,200 crore to banks, taking its total offer to nearly Rs 7,800 crore.

For homebuyers, the company has reduced the timeline of completion of some projects, wherever feasible.

Moreover, Suraksha group will immediately infuse Rs 300 crore if its bid is approved by the CoC to ensure construction works are not hampered till the resolution plan gets approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). This is the fourth round of the bidding process in the matter of JIL bankruptcy case.

JIL went into the insolvency process in August 2017 after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain is managing JIL and running the bankruptcy proceedings. In the first round of insolvency proceeding, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshadweep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders.

The CoC had rejected the bids of Suraksha Realty and NBCC in the second round held in May-June 2019.

The matter reached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and then the apex court.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court directed the completion of JIL insolvency process within 90 days and ordered that the revised bids be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha.

Then in December 2019, the CoC approved the resolution plan of NBCC with a 97.36 per cent vote in favour during the third round of the bidding process. In March 2020, NBCC had got approval from the NCLT to acquire JIL.

However, the order was challenged before the NCLAT and later the Supreme Court, which on March 24 this year ordered that fresh bids should be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha.

The apex court had also directed that the resolution process be completed in 45 days, which lapsed on May 8 and an application has been filed to extend the timeline for finding a buyer for JIL till July 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021