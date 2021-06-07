Left Menu

9-year-old girl raped in Chhattisgarh; accused arrested

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:10 IST
A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur following which she was hospitalised, police said on Monday.

As per preliminary information, the incident took place on the intervening night of June 5 and 6 under the Telibandha police station area and the accused, aged 20, has been arrested, an official said.

The girl suffered injuries in the sexual assault and was admitted at a government hospital here where doctors said she was out of danger, he said.

Based on a complaint of the victim's mother, the accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended and booked under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Further investigation was underway, he added.

