Security forces seize 5 kg explosive in Pulwama district

Security forces on Monday recovered five kg explosive material in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here.

He said the recoveries were made following a search operation this morning. Based on a specific intelligence input regarding transport of 'war-like' stores in Soyimuh near Tral in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a search operation at Soyimuh orchard area this morning, the spokesman said.

He said during searches, the forces recovered five kgs of explosive material.

The recovered material has been sent for further forensic analysis by the police, he said.

The spokesman said the recovery is the outcome of ongoing efforts of the security forces to thwart any attempts by terrorists to destabilise peace and development in south Kashmir.

