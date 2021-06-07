Left Menu

COVID-19: Andhra CM thanks PM for making vaccination national agenda of utmost priority

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to provide free COVID vaccines to all citizens above 18 years of age and said making vaccination a national agenda of utmost priority.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:21 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to provide free COVID vaccines to all citizens above 18 years of age and said making vaccination a national agenda of utmost priority. In a tweet, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Vaccination is the only weapon in this battle against COVID-19. Sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for clearing this uncertainty and making vaccination a national agenda of utmost priority. #FreeVaccineForAll."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to urge the Government of India to take responsibility for the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive. Reddy's letter read, "As Chief Ministers, we speak in a single voice and urge the Government of India to take charge and responsibility of the vaccination drive. In a significant decision earlier today, the Prime Minister announced a centralised vaccine drive saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent of COVID-19 vaccines that was to be done by states.The decision will be implemented in two weeks time, by June 21."A decision has been taken today that 25 per cent of vaccination work that was with states, that responsibility will also be taken by the Centre. It will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both the State and Central government will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," PM Modi said. (ANI)

