Man who killed woman in train commits suicide in MP jail

A 24-year-old man, who allegedly killed a woman in a moving train near here in Madhya Pradesh last week, on Monday ended his life in the district jail where he was in judicial custody, police said.

Sagar Soni, a resident of Bhopal, allegedly hanged himself in the prison, Superintendent of Police SS Chouhan said.

He said investigations were on to know what prompted Soni to take the extreme step.

On Tuesday night last week, the man had allegedly slit the throat of the woman passenger with a sharp-edged weapon on board an Indore-Bilaspur train about 2km before Sehore railway station, police said.

He was arrested the next day, they added.

