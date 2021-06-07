Left Menu

Man who killed woman in train commits suicide in MP jail

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:24 IST
Man who killed woman in train commits suicide in MP jail
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man, who allegedly killed a woman in a moving train near here in Madhya Pradesh last week, on Monday ended his life in the district jail where he was in judicial custody, police said.

Sagar Soni, a resident of Bhopal, allegedly hanged himself in the prison, Superintendent of Police SS Chouhan said.

He said investigations were on to know what prompted Soni to take the extreme step.

On Tuesday night last week, the man had allegedly slit the throat of the woman passenger with a sharp-edged weapon on board an Indore-Bilaspur train about 2km before Sehore railway station, police said.

He was arrested the next day, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Ten...

 Global
4
InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and YES Bank

InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021