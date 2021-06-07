Man plays affable suitor on marriage portal, held for molestation

A former computer hacker has been arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police for allegedly molesting a woman whom he had met through a matrimonial portal, police said on Monday.

The 32-year-old accused, who holds an ME degree in computer science, used to contact highly-educated women after going through their profiles, an official said.

Advertisement

The accused had worked as a data operator in a software company and is also well-versed in hacking computers, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vashi, Vinayak Vast said the accused had called a woman looking for a groom to meet him in Vashi in January this year.

While travelling with her to Belapur, the accused allegedly molested her, the officer said.

The accused is a resident of suburban Malad in Mumbai.

''On the matrimonial portal, he identifies himself as a businessman. Once any well-educated woman contacted him believing his profile, he used to call her to pubs, malls, and restaurants. He then used to make sexual advances towards the women,'' the officer said.

He used to change his SIM cards frequently and never used the data of his mobile phone to conceal his true identity.

A local court remanded the accused in police custody till June 9.

Police are trying to find out if he had harassed any other woman using the same modus operandi, an official added.

PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)