Left Menu

Man plays affable suitor on marriage portal, held for molestation

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:44 IST
Man plays affable suitor on marriage portal, held for molestation
  • Country:
  • India

A former computer hacker has been arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police for allegedly molesting a woman whom he had met through a matrimonial portal, police said on Monday.

The 32-year-old accused, who holds an ME degree in computer science, used to contact highly-educated women after going through their profiles, an official said.

The accused had worked as a data operator in a software company and is also well-versed in hacking computers, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vashi, Vinayak Vast said the accused had called a woman looking for a groom to meet him in Vashi in January this year.

While travelling with her to Belapur, the accused allegedly molested her, the officer said.

The accused is a resident of suburban Malad in Mumbai.

''On the matrimonial portal, he identifies himself as a businessman. Once any well-educated woman contacted him believing his profile, he used to call her to pubs, malls, and restaurants. He then used to make sexual advances towards the women,'' the officer said.

He used to change his SIM cards frequently and never used the data of his mobile phone to conceal his true identity.

A local court remanded the accused in police custody till June 9.

Police are trying to find out if he had harassed any other woman using the same modus operandi, an official added.

PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Ten...

 Global
4
InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and YES Bank

InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021