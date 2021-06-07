Harris says talks in Guatemala were robust, tells migrants: "don't come"
Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 07-06-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 23:51 IST
- Country:
- Guatemala
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had held "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei as she sought to find ways of deterring undocumented immigration from Central America to the United States.
Speaking during a news conference with Giammattei, Harris delivered a blunt message to people thinking of making the dangerous journey north: "Do not come."
