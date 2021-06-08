Left Menu

Rights of Mehul Choski will be respected, courts will decide future course: Dominica PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 00:12 IST
Rights of Mehul Choski will be respected, courts will decide future course: Dominica PM
  • Country:
  • India

Dominica Prime Minister Rooseveltt Skerrit said the rights of ''Indian citizen'' Mehul Choksi will be respected and courts will decide on the future course of action.

In a first public statement since Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500-crore bank fraud case in India, was held in the Caribbean island country after his disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda on May 23, Skerrit said, ''The rights of Mehul Choski will be respected.'' The statement reported by local media outlet 'natureisle' quoted the Prime Minister as saying that court will decide what happens to Choksi next.

''The matter with this Indian citizen is before the courts. The courts will decide what happens to the gentleman and we will allow the court process to go through. I do not like to get involved by making public statements in these matters,'' Skerrit said.

''His rights will be respected as has been done thus far and let the court decide what will happen. We have no issues in so far as the matter relates to Antigua and or India, we are part of our own community and we must recognize our duties and responsibilities in this regard,'' he was quoted by the website. Choksi had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

He was detained in neighbouring island country Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

He was also brought before a Roseau magistrate, on the orders of Dominica High Court, which is hearing a Habeas Corpus petition filed by his lawyers, to answer charges of illegal entry where he pleaded not guilty but was denied bail. A team of Indian officials had gone to Dominica to try deportation of Choksi, having pending Interpol Red Corner Notice, but returned after High Court adjourned the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Ten...

 Global
4
InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and YES Bank

InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021