Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon
PTI | Oregon | Updated: 08-06-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 01:13 IST
Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city.
fficers responded to reports of a shooting at the home at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
The investigation is continuing and autopsies will be peformed, according to police.
No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.
