Four killed by car were victims of anti-Islamic hate crime -Canada police

"It was pre-planned and premeditated and that's why first degree murder charges were laid," London Detective Superintendent Paul Waight told reporters. Waight said police in London, about 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Toronto, were liaising with the Royal Mounted Canadian Police on potentially filing terrorism charges. A Canadian man has been arrested.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 08-06-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 01:21 IST
Four killed by car were victims of anti-Islamic hate crime -Canada police
  • Canada

Four people killed after a car jumped the curb and ran into them on Sunday night were deliberately targeted in an anti-Islamic hate crime, Canadian police said on Monday.

Waight said police in London, about 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Toronto, were liaising with the Royal Mounted Canadian Police on potentially filing terrorism charges. A Canadian man has been arrested.

