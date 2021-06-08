Left Menu

North Korea's Kim meets senior officials to address economy - KCNA

In April Kim had urged ruling party officials to wage another "Arduous March" of work and sacrifice, linking the current economic crises to a period in the 1990s of famine and disaster. The meeting on Monday with senior officials was a precursor to the plenary meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee later in June, according to KCNA. Kim released a plan to bring about "a tangible change in stabilizing the state economic work and people's living," KCNA said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-06-2021 03:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 03:57 IST
North Korea's Kim meets senior officials to address economy - KCNA
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of senior officials of the Workers' Party to evaluate and improve the economy in the second half of the year, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. Kim is seeking a greater role in government to lift up an economy battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear programme, and strict border closures to ward off the coronavirus.

North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, although Seoul officials have said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out as the North had trade and people-to-people exchanges with China before closing its border early last year. In April Kim had urged ruling party officials to wage another "Arduous March" of work and sacrifice, linking the current economic crises to a period in the 1990s of famine and disaster.

The meeting on Monday with senior officials was a precursor to the plenary meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee later in June, according to KCNA. Kim released a plan to bring about "a tangible change in stabilizing the state economic work and people's living," KCNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Ten...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021