Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Rights panel begins Colombia visit over possible abuses during protests

Representatives from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) met with Colombian officials on Monday ahead of a three-day visit to gather information about possible rights abuses during nearly six weeks of anti-government protests. Dozens of deaths and injuries were connected to the demonstrations, many blamed on security forces. The death toll of 21 confirmed by the government does not match those of protest groups and rights organizations, which said dozens more were killed.

Portugal minister says Spain requiring COVID-19 test at border 'a mistake'

Portugal's foreign minister said Spain's decision to require a negative COVID-19 test for people crossing the border must have been an error, Lusa news agency reported on Monday. Portugal had asked Spanish authorities for clarification on "what could only have been a mistake", Portugal's foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva said.

Moscow bans nine prominent Canadians from Russia in sanctions response

Russia will ban nine prominent Canadian citizens from entering its territory indefinitely, its foreign ministry said on Monday, in a response to Canadian sanctions imposed in March over human rights concerns. Canada on March 24 set new sanctions on nine Russian officials over "gross and systematic violations of human rights in Russia." Ottawa is particularly concerned about the treatment of Alexei Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic.

Biden's to-do list on foreign trip: Rally allies against COVID, Putin

President Joe Biden's meeting with leaders of the G7 leading industrial economies in an English seaside village this week will usher in a new focus on rallying U.S. allies against common adversaries - the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia and China. New COVID-19 variants and rising death tolls in some countries will loom large during the gathering from Friday to Sunday, alongside climate change, strengthening global supply chains and ensuring the West maintains its technological edge over China, the world's second-largest economy.

North Korea's Kim meets senior officials to address economy - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of senior officials of the Workers' Party to evaluate and improve the economy in the second half of the year, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. Kim is seeking a greater role in government to lift up an economy battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear programme, and strict border closures to ward off the coronavirus.

United States imposes visa restrictions over Cameroon separatist crisis

The United States stepped up pressure for a peaceful resolution to Cameroon's conflict between state forces and English-speaking rebels on Monday, imposing visa restrictions on individuals believed to be undermining efforts to end the crisis. Cameroon's two western Anglophone regions have been gripped by fighting since 2017 as the rebels try to break away from the predominantly Francophone government. More than 3,500 people have died and 700,000 have been displaced in the violence.

Peru socialist Castillo extends narrow lead in polarized vote

Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo edged ahead of right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori in the country's presidential election vote count on Monday, taking a razor-thin but growing lead in the official tally on the back of a late surge of rural votes. The official count https://www.resultadossep.eleccionesgenerales2021.pe/SEP2021/ResumenGeneral/10/T from Sunday's election showed outsider candidate Castillo with 50.2% and Fujimori on 49.8%, with over 95% of the vote counted. The leftist candidate had trailed overnight, but started to take the lion's share of ballots as the count progressed to steadily haul himself clear.

Killing of Canadian Muslim family with truck was hate crime, police say

Four members of a Canadian Muslim family who were killed on Sunday when a pickup truck jumped the curb and ran them over were targeted in an anti-Islamic hate crime, Canadian police said on Monday. "There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate," Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London, Ontario, police department told reporters.

Gangs raid police stations for weapons in Haiti as deadly violence surges

Gangs raided multiple police stations for weapons in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, in deadly attacks over the weekend as violence between armed groups flared, with intense conflict in one southern neighborhood forcing thousands to flee.

The gangs have proliferated in the poorest country in the Americas over the past few years during a period of political unrest and growing economic misery. Armed groups increasingly outgun Haiti's security forces and fight with one another over territory.

Salvadoran woman freed from jail after 30-year abortion sentence

A Salvadoran woman who had served nearly a third of her 30-year prison sentence on charges of terminating her pregnancy and violating El Salvador's harsh abortion ban was released on Monday, activists said. Sara Rogel was arrested in October 2012 after going to a hospital with bleeding injuries caused by what she said was a fall while carrying out chores at home. Then a 22-year-old student, Rogel was prosecuted and sentenced for killing her unborn daughter.

