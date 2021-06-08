Left Menu

Maha: Elderly man held for beating up wife in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-06-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 09:15 IST
Maha: Elderly man held for beating up wife in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested an elderly man for allegedly beating up his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident, which took place a couple of days back, has gone viral on social media wherein the accused, a spiritual teacher aged around 70, was purportedly seen abusing and thrashing his wife at their home in Kalyan town here, the official said.

In the video clip, the grandchildren of the accused were seen urging him not to hit his wife.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police arrested the accused on Monday and booked him under Indian Penal Code Sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021