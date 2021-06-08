Maha: Elderly man held for beating up wife in Thane

Police have arrested an elderly man for allegedly beating up his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident, which took place a couple of days back, has gone viral on social media wherein the accused, a spiritual teacher aged around 70, was purportedly seen abusing and thrashing his wife at their home in Kalyan town here, the official said.

Advertisement

In the video clip, the grandchildren of the accused were seen urging him not to hit his wife.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police arrested the accused on Monday and booked him under Indian Penal Code Sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)