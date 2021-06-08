Direct fund transfers by Centre to panchayats generates employment in J-K amid lockdown

Development works in panchayats are in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir despite COVID-19 induced lockdown in the region. This has happened due to the Center's initiative of direct fund transfers to panchayats for development works, which is also generating employment in each and every panchayat.

All the panchayats have benefited from direct fund transfers by the government, whether it is a direct benefit to the beneficiaries under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) or through holistic schemes like funding under the 14 FC scheme. The flow of funds has improved in the new setup of the Union Territory. After the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, the panchayats have been empowered and grassroots democracy strengthened as central funds for development go directly to the panchayats, which have been given autonomy.

The imposition of a lockdown had compelled thousands of migrant workers to head back to their villages, but now due to direct funding from the Central government, they are getting jobs in their own villages and panchayats. While speaking to ANI a local worker said, "I am working here in my own village and I am also getting paid. I am very happy with this initiative of the government. Earlier, I have to go to other states for work but due to lockdown, that was also not possible. But now we are getting jobs here near our homes and we don't have to go anywhere."

In panchayat Ladha in Chenani Block of District Udhampur, many development works are underway and some have already been completed. Gulam Rasool, a resident of panchayat Ladha said that forty to fifty people get work every day and they are also paid the same day.

"People have benefited from the government's scheme of direct funds to panchayats. The fund is used for the construction of roads and other development works in the village. The village sarpanch is making full use of funds for the development of the panchayat. The initiative is also providing work to daily wagers here. Every day 40-50 people are getting work," said Gulam Rasool A daily wager, Anil Sharma told ANI that people got work even during the lockdown and were also paid. "We are very happy with this initiative and additionally, the development of our village is also taking place," he said.

Kuldeep Singh, sarpanch of panchayat Halqa Ladha in Chenani Block of District Udhampur said that many works were done under MGNREGA, Under 14 FC scheme, Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), and other Central government schemes during the first and the second wave of COVID-19 lockdown. Singh added, "Due to direct funding the system has improved under the new setup and will further improve in the future. During COVID-19 pandemic developmental works in our village went on without any halt. Lots of developmental works like building roads and lanes were done."

He further said that villagers are also happy as they got work in their own village, especially during the lockdown. (ANI)

