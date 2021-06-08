Left Menu

Fire at TMC MLA Madan Mitra's residence in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 11:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fire broke out at TMC MLA Madan Mitra's residence in the Bhabanipur area in south Kolkata on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Three fire tenders brought the blaze under control at the century-old building, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, they added.

Mitra along with his family members rushed out of the house as soon as the fire was spotted in a room on the ground floor.

A visibly shaken Mitra was seen sitting outside the house.

Presumably, the fire started from a short circuit, said a fire services official.

''Though we don't know exactly, as of now a purifier is suspected to be the cause of the short circuit. An investigation will be done,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

