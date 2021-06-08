Left Menu

Efforts on to bridge digital divide among students : Kerala CM

Following the Opposition's concerns regarding the digital divide existing in Kerala causing hardship to students pursuing online education, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the state Assembly that steps are being taken to find a solution.

Following the Opposition's concerns regarding the digital divide existing in Kerala causing hardship to students pursuing online education, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the state Assembly that steps are being taken to find a solution. The Chief Minister intervened to answer Opposition MLAs queries during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, when they raised the concerns repeatedly to Finance Minister TN Balagopal, that many parents from financially weaker families were calling them up for laptops and phones for their children to continue online education.

"We cannot allow any digital divide in the state and the government is committed to addressing it. The government has looked at all the aspects of the problem regarding online education. One section of people does not have access to digital equipment like laptops and smartphones. While some others do not have internet connectivity in their homes. The government bringing together all stakeholders will work out a solution collectively," said Vijayan. He said a collective effort was needed to provide digital equipment to families from the financially weaker section.

"Currently we are going through the COVID second wave and are anticipating a COVID third wave. It means that we will have to depend on the online mode of education for a long. To address the internet connectivity issues, a meeting of service providers has been called," Vijayan said. The Chief Minister said that the government is also looking at options to support families that can not bear the expense of an internet connection.

"Children are the future of this country and online education to them should be available unhindered. For those who can't bear the expense of the internet, the government is planning to provide them internet at cheaper cost or free" he added. (ANI)

