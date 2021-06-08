Journalist killed in bike collision in Rajasthan's Kota
A 45-year-old journalist died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here on Tuesday, police said.
Om Prakesh Sharma, a resident of Digod town in Kota district, worked for a Hindi newspaper.
The accident took place near a petrol pump around 9.45 am, SHO of Digod police station Ramesh Singh said.
Sharma, who was critically injured, died while he was being taken to a nearby hospital, Singh said.
The body was sent for postmortem and further investigation into the matter was underway, the SHO added.
