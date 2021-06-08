Journalist killed in bike collision in Rajasthan's Kota

A 45-year-old journalist died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here on Tuesday, police said.

Om Prakesh Sharma, a resident of Digod town in Kota district, worked for a Hindi newspaper.

Advertisement

The accident took place near a petrol pump around 9.45 am, SHO of Digod police station Ramesh Singh said.

Sharma, who was critically injured, died while he was being taken to a nearby hospital, Singh said.

The body was sent for postmortem and further investigation into the matter was underway, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)