Journalist killed in bike collision in Rajasthan's Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 08-06-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old journalist died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here on Tuesday, police said.

Om Prakesh Sharma, a resident of Digod town in Kota district, worked for a Hindi newspaper.

The accident took place near a petrol pump around 9.45 am, SHO of Digod police station Ramesh Singh said.

Sharma, who was critically injured, died while he was being taken to a nearby hospital, Singh said.

The body was sent for postmortem and further investigation into the matter was underway, the SHO added.

