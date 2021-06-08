Fifteen IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has transferred 15 Indian Police Service officers, including six district SPs. The transfer orders were issued on Monday night.

Among those transferred are three officers who were involved in various controversies.

Sirohi Superintendent of Police (SP), Himmat Abhilash Tak, who was in the news after a video purportedly showed his involvement with a liquor mafia, has been posted to the police training center, Kishangarh. Local leaders had also demanded a probe after the video went viral.

Nagaur SP Shweta Dhankar was transferred as DCP (Traffic) after Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal wrote a letter against her to the chief minister alleging that crime was rising in the district. Another IPS Pankaj Chaudhary, who has awaited a posting order after being reinstated in the service, has been posted as commandant, state disaster response force. Chaudhary was dismissed from service by the Ministry of Home Affairs after he was found guilty of grave misconduct.

The action against the 2009-batch IPS officer was taken for allegedly establishing a relationship with another woman without legally separating from his wife. However, he appeared in CAT against his dismissal and was later reinstated. Other officers who were transferred include SP SOG Rajesh Singh who was posted as SP Sawai Madhopur. Rajendra Goyal was given posting as SP, Chittorgarh, Deepak Bhargava as SP SOG, Adarsh Sindhu as SP Pratapgarh, Dharmendra Singh as SP Sirohi, and Sudhir Chaudhary as SP Rajsamand.

