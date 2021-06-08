Left Menu

Delhi govt orders to deploy marshals at liquor stores to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour

The Delhi government has directed all liquor vends in the city to deploy adequate marshals and staff to strictly ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at the shops.It also directed the vendors to coordinate with the local administration and police to maintain security and order.All the four Government Corporations viz.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 14:03 IST
Delhi govt orders to deploy marshals at liquor stores to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has directed all liquor vends in the city to deploy adequate marshals and staff to strictly ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at the shops.

It also directed the vendors to ''coordinate with the local administration and police to maintain security and order''.

''All the four Government Corporations viz. DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS shall deploy adequate marshals at all their vends (L-6 & L-8) and private licensees (L-7, L-9 & L-10) shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID Appropriate Behaviour viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular use of sanitiser, no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, etc. shall be ensured in all the liquor shops/vends/licensees,'' the Excise Department said in an order.

There are around 850 liquor shops in the city, including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

At present, 40 per cent of around 850 liquor vends in the national capital are run by private players.

There are currently four-state run agencies --- the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and the Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale --- to sell liquor in the city.

Under the second phase of unlock, the government has allowed liquor shops to reopen.

The Delhi government had earlier announced that liquor stores in the city will open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm. The ongoing lockdown imposed since April 19 has been extended further to June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021