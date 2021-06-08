Germany detains more than 70 suspects in global crackdown on organised crime

German police detained more than 70 suspects and searched over 150 locations in Germany as a part of a global crackdown on organised crime in 15 countries, German authorities said on Tuesday.

The raids, focused in the western state of Hesse and in cooperation with Europol, were part of an investigation initiated by U.S. law enforcement authorities that started in 2018, Frankfurt public prosecutors office said.

