UK police officer pleads guilty to woman's rape and kidnap - BBC

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 14:31 IST
A serving British police officer has admitted the rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer whose role it was to guard diplomatic premises, also accepted responsibility for killing Everard but did not enter a plea while medical reports were being prepared, the BBC said.

