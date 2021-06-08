NGT forms committee to submit compliance report on solid waste in Haryana's Palwal district

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee and directed it to submit a compliance report with regard to the collection, segregation, and disposal of solid waste generated in Haryana's Palwal district.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel constituted a committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board and the state pollution control board.

"We consider it appropriate to direct a joint Committee of CPCB and state pollution control board to find the real compliance status so that if the project is found successful, its replication at other places may also be explored and if there are deficiencies, the same can be rectified," the bench said.

The tribunal directed the committee to give its report within two months by e-mail and posted the matter for hearing on October 4.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Palwal-based SND Public School against illegal dumping of municipal waste by the municipal council on common land in village Meghpur in the district which is marked for grazing.

The petitioner also questioned the claim of the municipal council of Palwal that there is scientific bioremediation of 21000 metric tons of solid waste.

The civic body told the tribunal that there were approximately 21000 metric tons of legacy waste present at the site in question of Municipal Council, Palwal. ''Work for Bio Remediation and Reclamation of legacy waste was started and approximately 21000 metric tons of legacy waste has been remediated successfully'', it said.

The NGT had earlier directed the Haryana government and civic bodies in Palwal district to submit a time-bound action plan with regard to solid waste generated in the city.

The plea had sought an immediate stay on dumping of waste and removal of dumped garbage from the common land in order to prevent pollution to the adjacent pond and groundwater.

''It is submitted that daily officials of Respondent no 2 (Palwal Municipal Council) are digging the land up to 10- 15 feet and dumping unsegregated garbage on the said land. 10 -12 trolleys filled with garbage are brought to the site and dumped on a daily basis. This digging poses a huge danger of destabilizing high tension electric poles,'' the plea had said.

