Cyber cafe owner held for preparing fake ID cards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 14:47 IST
A cyber cafe owner was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly preparing fake ID cards for a civil defence volunteer, police said.

Suneel Kumar, a civil defence volunteer, was held on Sunday for posing as a Delhi Police officer and charging fines from the public for mask violations at Band Road in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

On the instance of Kumar, cyber cafe owner Nand Kishore was interrogated.

''When the cyber cafe owner's computer system was checked, one folder of fake ID of the Delhi Police as well as Disaster Management Card was found which were edited by Nand Kishore,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A hard disk was seized and Kishore was arrested for criminal conspiracy, he said.

According to the police, Kumar (31) carried a fake identity card of the Delhi Police and pretended to be the sub-inspector posted at the Tigri Police Station.

A case under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the matter, they added.

