MP: Woman, two minors injured in acid attack in Rewa; one held

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:10 IST
A 20-year-old-woman and two minor girls sustained critical burn injuries after a man allegedly threw acid on them in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the 28-year-old accused, who is a father of two children, an official said.

The attack took place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when the woman was sleeping next to two of her nieces at her home in a village under Janeh police station area, Rewa's additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Sharma said.

The accused Umashankar Majhi allegedly climbed to the roof of the victims' home, removed some mud tiles and threw acid on them, the ASP said.

Majhi was friends with the victim, but the latter refused to take their friendship further after her marriage was arranged, the official said.

The accused had been trying to contact the woman since the last one week, and when he failed to get through to her, he got angry, he said.

The woman and her nieces, aged nine and seven years, sustained burn injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

While the police are interrogating the accused, a hunt has been launched for persons who sold him the acid, the official added.

