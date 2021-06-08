Two civil defence marshals held for robbery

Left Menu

Two Delhi civil defence marshals were arrested for allegedly robbing a person of his mobile phone in Narela area, police said on Tuesday.The accused have been identified as Gaurav 20 and Ayush 20, both residents of Narela, they said.On Monday around 9.30 pm, complainant Vikas Kumar, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, along with his cousin was going home after finishing work.

Two Delhi civil defence marshals were arrested for allegedly robbing a person of his mobile phone in Narela area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav (20) and Ayush (20), both residents of Narela, they said.

On Monday around 9.30 pm, complainant Vikas Kumar, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, along with his cousin was going home after finishing work. When they reached at MSP Mall, DSIDC, Narela, two men on a bike came there. They stopped near him, slapped him and robbed him of his cellphone, a senior police officer said.

During patrolling, a police team heard loud noise from a spot and pursued it. As soon as police reached the spot, one of the marshals tried to run away, but was nabbed, the officer said.

The person, who was on motorcycle, was also held, police said.

During interrogation, they disclosed their names and also said they work as Delhi Civil Defence marshals. One mobile phone which was robbed from Vikas Kumar and one bike were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections was registered and both the accused were arrested, police said.

