Left Menu

British police officer admits kidnapping, raping woman

A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of a woman as she walked home in south London and whose body was found a week later in the woods.A court at Londons Old Bailey heard Tuesday that Wayne Couzens, 48, accepted responsibility for the death of Sarah Everard though he was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder.Medical reports into the former Metropolitan Police officer, who appeared by video link from Belmarsh prison, are being prepared.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:40 IST
British police officer admits kidnapping, raping woman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of a woman as she walked home in south London and whose body was found a week later in the woods.

A court at London's Old Bailey heard Tuesday that Wayne Couzens, 48, accepted responsibility for the death of Sarah Everard though he was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder.

Medical reports into the former Metropolitan Police officer, who appeared by video link from Belmarsh prison, are being prepared. A further hearing before the judge, Adrian Fulford, will take place July 9.

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, on March 3. A major police investigation was launched and her body was found a week later in a woodland in the southeast county of Kent.

Everard's disappearance and killing caused a nationwide outcry, with women sharing experiences of being threatened or attacked — or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.

Members of Everard's family sat in court to witness the defendant enter his pleas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021