Left Menu

Maha: Man reaches police station with knife stuck in stomach

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-06-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:46 IST
Maha: Man reaches police station with knife stuck in stomach
  • Country:
  • India

In an incident that looks like a reel-life sequence, a 20-year-old man stabbed during a brawl managed to save his life as he ran towards a police station with a knife stuck in his stomach and later offered a lift on a motorcycle, a Nagpur Police official said on Tuesday, adding nine persons have been arrested.

Police immediately admitted the victim to a government hospital where he is recuperating.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday late night, shows a man bleeding from his stomach and clutching the handle of the knife.

Thankfully for him, the distance between the open ground where he was stabbed and the police station was hardly 500 metres.

A senior police officer said the attack was the fallout of an old rivalry.

''The victim first ran some distance with the knife stuck in his stomach before he was given a lift on a motorcycle by his friend,'' he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021