Madarsa building damaged in blast in Bihar's Banka

A madarsa building in Bihar's Banka district has been completely damaged after a massive explosion on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Banka (Bihar) | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:32 IST
A visual form the site of blast (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
A madarsa building in Bihar's Banka district has been completely damaged after a massive explosion on Tuesday morning. The madarsa is situated under Nagar police station limits. Reportedly, at least four persons have been injured in the incident, although the police are yet to confirm it.

As per preliminary information, the blast took place in a room adjacent to the madarsa which was closed for a long time. The police have called a forensic team to investigate the incident and to find out the cause of the blast. "Madarasa was not functional due to the lockdown. We are waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and the bomb squad to arrive at the spot. Only after the debris will be removed can we be in a position to say anything," Arvind Gupta, Superintendent of Police, Banka.

Gupta further said that the police received the information about the explosion around 8 am, following which the police team immediately rushed to the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

