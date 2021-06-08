Left Menu

China denounces 'vile provocation' of U.S. senators in Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:40 IST
China denounces 'vile provocation' of U.S. senators in Taiwan
China's Defence Ministry on Tuesday denounced a brief weekend visit by three U.S. senators to Chinese-claimed Taiwan on a U.S. military aircraft as a "vile political provocation".

"We are resolutely opposed to it," the ministry said.

