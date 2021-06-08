China denounces 'vile provocation' of U.S. senators in Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:40 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Defence Ministry on Tuesday denounced a brief weekend visit by three U.S. senators to Chinese-claimed Taiwan on a U.S. military aircraft as a "vile political provocation".
"We are resolutely opposed to it," the ministry said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Defence Ministry
- Taiwan
- China
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. inflation test, Bitcoin slides
U.S. imposes restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray
Belarus forces airliner to land and arrests opponent, sparking U.S. and European outrage
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares wary of U.S. inflation, Bitcoin tries to steady
FOCUS-U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry