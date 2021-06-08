China will always support Myanmar in choosing its own path, says senior diplomat

China will always support Myanmar in choosing its own developmental path, Chinese senior diplomat Wang yi told his Myanmar counterpart on Tuesday.

Wang assured Myanmar foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin that China's friendly policy towards Myanmar was not affected by changes to Myanmar's domestic and external situation, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Both men met in Chongqing on Tuesday.

