Operation 420: Aligarh police launches drive to check illegal activities

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:50 IST
The Aligarh police has launched ''Operation 420'' to bring those indulged in illegal activities to book, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said, ''Under the Operation 420, we are targeting those criminals who are engaged in fake products like adulterated food stuffs, medicines, petroleum products and other crimes like running job rackets, preparing fake degrees and admission rackets and cyber cheating.'' The SSP said they are setting up a cell which will be monitored by senior police officials who will study their criminal antecedents and build up dossiers of those who have been involved in such crimes in the past.

After the recent hooch tragedy, the Aligarh police has been identifying those 'benami' business operations which members of the liquor mafia were running.

On Tuesday, police raided the premises of a petrol pump at Talibnagar township which was operating through forged documents.

Five people were arrested and the owner of the fuel station is closely associated with liquor mafia Rishi Sharma, police said.

A number of illegal properties including farm houses and marriage homes set by liquor mafias on encroached land have been bulldozed in several parts of the district.

Meanwhile, a large number of protesters belonging to the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday evening held a demonstration the office of the divisional commissioner demanding a CBI probe into the liquor tragedy and stringent action against all those who were allegedly protecting the mafia.

The liquor tragedy, which has claimed at least 35 lives, started trickling on the night of May 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

