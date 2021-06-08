Left Menu

Man wanted in murder case held in northwest Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:27 IST
A 23-year-old man wanted in a murder case was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell after being on the run for six months, officials said on Tuesday.

Prince alias Aman, an alleged sharp-shooter of gangster Ashok Pradhan and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested on June 4 from near a school in Mungesh Pur on Qutab Garh Road, they said.

He was wanted in several cases, including a shootout that took place on December 26, 2020, in outer Delhi's Bawana area wherein one Rohit, a member of the rival group led by Sandeep alias Jathedi gang was killed, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Cell laid a trap near a school at Mungesh Pur on Qutab Garh Road on June 4. When the team spotted Prince, he was surrounded and eventually apprehended, the officer added.

One semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from the accused, he said.

''During interrogation, Prince disclosed that he and his associates Abhisek and Rajesh belong to Ashok Pradhan gang. Their gang has a rivalry with members of Sandeep alias Jathedi gang. He also revealed that Abhishek was having a fierce rivalry with Priyavart, an associate of Sandeep, and his associates had fired at Priyavart's house in January 2020 to threaten him,'' Kushwah said.

Prince further told police that he and his associates suspected one Rohit of passing information about their gang movements to Jathedi. So he along with his three associates went on two motorcycles to waylaid Rohit and shot him dead in December last year at Katewra village, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

